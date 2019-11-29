



Andrés Jaque is an architect, writer, and curator internationally renowned as one of the initiators of interscalar and transmedium approaches to urban and territorial studies. His work explores environments as the entanglement of life, bodies, technologies and environments. He holds a PhD from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM). He has been the Heinrich Tessenow Stipendiat (Alfred Toepfer Stiftung F.V.S.) and Graham Foundation Grantee. He is the founder of the Office for Political Innovation, a New York/Madrid-based agency working at the intersection of research, critical environmental practices and design.





He has been awarded the Frederick Kiesler Prize, the most important distinction celebrating trajectories in the boundaries of art and spatial practices, the Silver Lion to the Best Project of the 14 Mostra Internazionale di Architetturadella Biennale di Venezia, and the Dionisio Hernández Gil Prize to the intervention on historical enclaves. In 2018 he co-curated Manifesta 12 in Palermo: ‘The Planetary Garden. Cultivating Coexistence’, which inquired the ecological, technological and political role Palermo played as a site and actor of border violence and cross-pollination.





His work is part of the collection of MoMA in New York and the Art Institute of Chicago, among many others major museums around the world, and has been exhibited in international biennales, highlights including Venice, Seoul, Sao Paulo, Oslo, Gwanju, Santiago de Chile, and Lisbon; he has also developed projects with many of the most important cultural organizations around the world, including Victoria & Albert Museum, MAK Museum, Het NieuweInstituut, CA2M, London Design Museum, MoMA PS1, Tel Aviv Museum of Art, ZKM, Whitechapel Gallery, Cal Arts Contemporary Art Center, Columbia University, Princeton University, Z33.





Andrés Jaque is the Director of Columbia University, Advanced Architectural Design Program –a legendary architectural innovation lab that has shaped the evolution of architecture in the last three decades. He has previously taught in Princeton University and UPM’sHigher Technical School of Architecture of Madrid (ETSAM). His publications include: ‘Superpowers of Scale’ (2019), ‘Transmaterial Politics’ (2017), ‘Transmaterial / Calculable’ (2017), ‘PHANTOM. Mies as Rendered Society’ (2013), ‘Different Kinds of Water Pouring into a Swimming Pool’ (2013), ‘Everyday Politics’ (2011) and ‘Melnikov. Car-park for 1000 vehicles’ (2004).